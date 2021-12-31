Rohnert Park
12/16/21
1:59 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Rohnert Park Exp.
10:53 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for battery on Rohnert Park Exp. off ramp.
11:07 a.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Joyce Ct.
11:54 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
3:01 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:06 p.m.: Child molestation was reported on Cristobal Rd.
3:09 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
6:33 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Rohnert Park Exp. at Snyder Ln.
6:35 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Country Club Dr. at Emily Ave.
8:17 p.m.: A display of a weapon was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
10:06 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia on Rohnert Park Exp.
12/17/21
3:03 a.m.: A 46-year-old female and a 45-year-old male were arrested for violating supervised parole, an outside warrant, possessing a controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on the 6000 block of Redwood Dr.
9:05 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Boris Ct.
9:21 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance on Hunter Dr.
10:22 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
12:07 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Bonnie Ave.
12:27 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Bonnie Ave.
12:42 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Arlen Dr.
12:42 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
12:59 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
5:51 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on the 5000 block of Redwood Dr.
7:41 p.m.: Sexual battery was reported on Almeria Ct.
9:13 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Golf Course Dr.
9:41 p.m.: A. 47-year-old female was arrested for DUI on Golf Course Dr.
9:55 p.m.: A fight was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
11:21 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for a DUI, possessing a narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Bodway Parkway.
12/18/21
10:46 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Adrian Dr.
11:19 a.m.: A 70-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and false imprisonment on Hacienda Circle.
12:38 p.m.: A 33-year-old was arrested for battery on a spouse on Carlson Ave.
3:38 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:03 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for cruelty to a child and battery on a spouse on Adrian Dr.
12/19/21
1:32 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Snyder Ln. at Southwest Blvd.
5:37 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Doubletree Dr.
8:01 a.m.: Battery was reported on Rancho Verde Circle.
1:52 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Rohnert Park Exp. at Commerce Blvd.
4:03 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:21 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
12/20/21
9:41 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:08 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Kerry Rd.
12:03 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:13 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:53 p.m.: A wanted person was reported on City Center Dr.
3:13 p.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for impersonating to make others liable on Bodway Parkway.
3:13 p.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on City Center Dr.
4:20 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Carlita Circle.
4:23 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Gillpepper Ln.
6:28 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Hailey Ct.
10:49 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:51 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Caridad Ct.
Cotati
12/17/21
6:56 p.m.: A promiscuous shooting was reported on Portal St. at Redwood Dr.
12/18/21
8:39 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
2:12 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and an outside warrant on Aaron St.
12/19/21
3:16 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Lark Dr.
12/20/21
3:31 a.m.: A prowler was reported on Larch Ave.
5:07. P.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
5:07 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at Henry St.
12/21/21
9:15 a.m.: A fight was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
12/22/21
9:57 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Helman Ln.
4:57 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on El Rancho Dr.
12/23/21
11:51 p.m.: A display of a weapon was reported on Charles St.
