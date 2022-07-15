Rohnert Park
7/1/22
1:35 a.m.: A prowler was reported on Golf Course Dr.
9:46 a.m.: A burglary reported on Firethorn Dr.
8:44 p.m.: A 50-year-old female was arrested for battery on a person and resisting a peace officer on Commerce Blvd.
7/2/22
12:16 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
12:19 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Hunter Dr.
7:49 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Hunter Dr.
8:30 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:13 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Hunter Dr.
11:40 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
12:17 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:25 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:18 p.m.: Battery was reported on Ava Ave.
5:34 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Southwest Blvd.
6:08 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:53 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Emily Ave.
7/3/22
4:17 p.m.: A threat of death or great bodily injury was reported on Rancho Verde Circle.
5:03 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Windward Dr.
7/4/22
9:18 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for violating a court order on Southwest Blvd.
11:08 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
12:45 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for vandalism on Commerce Blvd.
3:41 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for assault with an injury on Rohnert Park Exp.
7/5/22
2:24 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Boris Ct.
8:35 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Martin Ave.
11:21 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Enterprise Dr.
7:07 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr. at Martin Ave.
7:50 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9:07 p.m.: Unlawful sex was reported on Sequoia St.
10:07 p.m.: Sexual battery was reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:07 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Hermosa Ct.
11:38 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating post release into the community on Hermosa Ct.
7/6/22
Nothing to report.
7/7/22
12:06 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, resisting a peace officer and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
9:59 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for indecent exposure and violating probation on Camino Colegio at Mitchell Dr.
11:20 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Martin Ave.
5:04 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7/8/22
12:06 a.m.: A 38-year-old female was arrested for violating probation and possessing controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
4:36 a.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for assault with an injury on Madrigal St.
6:18 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for robbery and battery on spouse on Roberts Lake Rd.
8:03 a.m.: An individual with a gun was reported on Country Club Dr. at Eleanor Ave.
9:18 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Emily Ave.
3:31 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:33 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Golf Course Dr.
7:29 p.m.: Death threats were reported on City Center Dr.
9:12 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Kerry Rd.
10:34 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:59 p.m.: A. 39-year-old male was arrested for child endangerment, assault with injury, false imprisonment and kidnapping on Kerry Rd.
7/9/22
2:48 p.m.: Sexual battery was reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:44 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:17 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
7/10/22
4:25 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Heartwood Dr. at Snyder Ln.
8:21 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.
2:36 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Enterprise Dr.
5:45 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
6:02 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
7/11/22
12:44 p.m.: A display of a weapon was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Country Club Dr.
5:37 p.m.: Domestic battery with injury was reported on Rancho Verde Circle.
7:09 p.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Rohnert Park Exp.
10:48 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Redwood Dr.
Cotati
7/1/22
12:48 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Bay Tree Ct. & E. Cotati Ave.
1:35 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for assault on E. Cotati Ave.
5:42 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Marsh Wy.
7:06 a.m.: A 16-year-old male was arrested for sexual battery on Ramble Creek Sr.
6:07 p.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Honor Pl.
7/2/22
3:27 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
7/3/22
Nothing to report.
7/4/22
10:39 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
2:51 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance on LaSalle Ave. & Lincoln Ave.
11:28 P.M.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Gravenstein Way.
7/5/22
12:12 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.
7:34 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Water Rd.
7/6/22
4:53 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Lincoln Ave.
7/7/22
3:53 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
