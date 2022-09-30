Rohnert Park
9/20/22
10:48 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
1:26 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
4:12 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Gillpepper Ln.
4:49 p.m.: A 61-year-old male was arrested for vandalism on Commerce Blvd. at Rohnert Park Exp.
5:06 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Dana Ct.
8:37 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Southwest Blvd. at Seed Farm Dr.
11:49 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
9/21/22
6:42 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:54 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
10:23 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Keegan Pl.
10:57 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Laguna Dr.
11:39 a.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
12:45 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on Golf Course Dr. at Country Club Dr.
4:13 P.M.: A missing juvenile was reported on Regents Circle.
6:23 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Lynn Conde Way.
9:24 p.m.: A 31-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant on LaBath Ave.
9/22/22
1:01 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr.
10:20 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Gold Way.
10:42 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Alta Ave.
11:16 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on SB Rohnert Park Ex. Offramp.
12:01 p.m.: A display of a weapon was reported on Snyder Lane at Copeland Creek Tr.
12:43 p.m.: Battery was reported on Rohnert Park Exp.
1:52 p.m.: A fight was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:55 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Dexter Circle.
10:58 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
Cotati
9/16/22
8:34 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on St. Joseph Way.
10:17 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Marsh Ave.
6:59 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Lakewood Ave.
9/17/22
12:22 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
3:17 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on W. Sierra Ave. at Cypress Ave.
9/18/22
10:04 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:39 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Wilford Ln.
12:08 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
4:34 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:09 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
9:26 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Blodgett St.
9/19/22
12:26 a.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for a hit and run, driving with a suspended license and a DUI on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:32 a.m.: Battery was reported on Lincoln Ave.
5:06 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on SB Hwy. 116
5:40 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Gravenstein Way.
6:25 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Gravenstein Way.
9:26 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on SB Hwy. 116 offramp.
9/20/22
7:29 a.m.: An at-risk missing person was reported on Olof St.
1:34 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Braden Ct.
10:31 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant.
9/21/22
12:00 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Wilford Lane.
7:11 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Lund Hill Ln. at Nina Ct.
9/22/22
12:15 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
3:57 a.m.: A 64-year-old male was arrested on Hwy. 116 S.
5:16 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ryan Ln.
4:04 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
10:35 p.m.: Battery was reported on Redwood Dr. at Portal St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.