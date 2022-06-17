Defendant Dennis Marrow, 26-years-old of Sonoma County, was sentenced June 8, 2022, by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg to serve 7 years in state prison after pleading no contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violating a court order. Additionally, he admitted to having one prior “strike” conviction. On February 16, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a 7-Eleven convenience store located on 2700 Yulupa Ave. to investigate a fight. When officers arrived, they contacted the store clerk who reported defendant entered the store intoxicated and refused to leave when asked. After refusing to leave, defendant struck the store clerk with a canned beverage and began vandalizing the interior of the store. Defendant then grabbed a case of beer and exited the store. He placed the beer inside of a vehicle driven by his girlfriend Jane Doe. Defendant then reentered the 7-Eleven and was confronted by a customer, who told him he needed to leave the store. Defendant responded by attempting to punch and strike the customer. After a brief physical struggle, defendant exited the store and obtained a knife from his vehicle. He then reentered the store and charged the customer with the knife. The customer grabbed various items from the store to shield himself from the knife, which defendant repeatedly swung at him. At one point, defendant swung the knife at the side of the customer’s head. The customer quickly raised his arm towards the side of his head to prevent himself from being stabbed in the head. This reaction resulted in defendant stabbing the customer in the arm. Defendant then exited the store and fled in a vehicle driven by Jane Doe.
Shortly after fleeing the scene, the Rohnert Park Police Department received a 911 call from Jane Doe with an active disturbance taking place in the background. Dispatchers noticed that Jane Doe sounded distressed, and defendant was yelling and screaming. Officers located Jane Doe and defendant at a nearby gas station and arrested defendant. Jane Doe reported that she had driven defendant to the convenience store to warm up a burrito and observed the confrontation take place inside. She stated defendant was highly intoxicated and irate and had admitted stabbing the customer while she waited in the parking lot. Jane Doe reported that she did not feel free to leave the vehicle after defendant stabbed the customer, and believed she had to drive him away from the scene to avoid being injured by Defendant.
Following his arrest, a court order was issued, prohibiting defendant from contacting Jane Doe. While in custody, Defendant repeatedly contacted Jane Doe in violation of the court order.
The case was prosecuted by DDA Alex Fisher of the District Attorney’s Office, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Edward Crosby, and District Attorney Victim Advocate Olivia Carbajal. Santa Rosa Police Department headed the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.