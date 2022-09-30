Defendant Justin Takacs, 39-years-old of Santa Rosa, was sentenced earlier by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg to serve 20 years in state prison after being found guilty by a jury in June of this year to charges of mayhem after causing the violent disfigurement of his housemate back in 2020. In addition to the mayhem charge, Takacs admitted additional charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and an enhancement of having a prior “strike” conviction.
District Attorney Jill Ravitch stated, “This was a horrendous attack that left the victim with significant injuries. We are thankful for the jury’s service in this case, and for the court’s decision to impose a significant and justified sentence.”
The conviction arose out of a violent attack which occurred in Santa Rosa in March 2020. Evidence at trial showed that the defendant had been abusing methamphetamine prior to the incident, and that his erratic behavior led to a confrontation with his roommate (who he believed had caused him to be evicted from the residence.) As the two argued, Takacs produced a knife and began slashing the victim’s face. The victim was pushed to the floor where he was stabbed in the shoulder and abdomen, before having his nose broken by a punch. Despite his injuries, the victim fought back and eventually immobilized the knife which ended the assault. The injuries to the victim included deep slashes or stabs to his scalp, ears, cheeks, lip, mouth, shoulder, and abdomen.
In sentencing the defendant, the court noted the exceptionally high volume of blood at the scene, and the severity of the injuries to the victim. As the basis for the imposed punishment the court cited the defendant’s criminal history, including documented drug use, and a prior conviction for criminal threats in 2015. The twenty-year state prison term sits just one year short of the maximum time the Court had discretion to impose.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Brian Morimune, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Ed Crosby and advocate Rocio Torres-Murphy. The case was investigated by the Santa Rosa Police Department.
