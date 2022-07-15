On July 6, 2022, a Sonoma County jury found defendant Gerald Jacinth guilty of charges of premeditated attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. They also found true enhancements for personal use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury.
During the trial, the jury heard evidence that over many years Jacinth and the victim (his brother-in-law) had developed a highly contentious relationship. On the morning of December 26th, 2022, Jacinth drove to his brother-in-law’s home in Rohnert Park and parked across the street as his 79-year-old brother-in-law opened his garage door and placed Christmas gifts in his truck. While wearing a Donald Trump mask, a white beard, and a Santa Claus hat, Jacinth walked towards the victim’s house holding a box wrapped like a present with his other hand hidden inside a duffle bag. The defendant approached the victim and told him he had a special delivery. He then pulled a gun out of the duffel bag and shot the victim in the neck at close range. The defendant shot the victim a second time and pursued the victim into the garage and tried to fire a third round, but the gun jammed.
Rohnert Park police responded to numerous 911 calls and promptly apprehended the defendant. The victim survived the shooting but required extensive medical treatment. Investigators later recovered a recorded jail phone call where inmate Jacinth discussed the reason for using a disguise and laughed about the victim’s cries for help.
Jacinth will return to court for sentencing on August 3 where he faces a life-term in prison with the possibility of parole.
The District Attorney’s Office was represented by Deputy District Attorney Marianna Green with the assistance of District Attorney Investigator Lyn McCarthy. The investigation was handled by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
