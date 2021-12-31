Sonoma Raceway and No Stomach for Cancer are teaming up to battle stomach cancer for the 11th annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer on Saturday, Jan. 22.
John’s March is the only major fundraiser for No Stomach for Cancer on the west coast, offering a once-a-year opportunity to walk or run around Sonoma Raceway’s 2.52-mile road course. This unique fundraising event has raised more than $154,000 over its 10-year history. It is named in honor of longtime raceway spokesperson John Cardinale, who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.
“The Cardinale Family and Sonoma Raceway have been amazing advocates and partners for more than a decade. Their ongoing support has made a measurable difference in our ability to fund research and unite the caring power of people worldwide affected by stomach cancer,” said Jon Florin, No Stomach for Cancer executive director. “We look forward to this year's event as we work together to honor John and fundraise for stomach cancer research, prevention, and early diagnosis.”
Participants and donors are encouraged to raise awareness and increase their impact by registering and creating a team page at www.johnsmarch.org. Registration is $40 per person, including the walk/run, a T-shirt, mask, and light refreshments following the event.
5K and 10K race distances will also be marked for those looking for more of a challenge. In addition, a shorter, less hilly course is available for those who do not wish to complete the entire 2.52-mile circuit. This is an all-inclusive event - children, pets, everyone is welcome. No scooters or skateboards are allowed on track; bicycles are permitted.
Participants can also bring pictures of loved ones affected by gastric cancer to share on the Warrior Wall, which will honor those affected by the disease.
No Stomach for Cancer is a non-profit organization that works to increase awareness and education about stomach cancer, provide a support network for affected families, and support research efforts for screening, early detection, treatment, and prevention of stomach cancer. Stomach cancer is the fifth most common cancer type and the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.
Same-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, and the march begins at 9 a.m. Advance registration is not required but encouraged; walk-ups are welcome—John’s March Against Stomach Cancer is a rain or shine event. For more information, visit www.johnsmarch.org or contact Chelsea Lazzari at clazzari@sonomaraceway.com or 707-933-3971. 2022 is an in-person event rain or shine.
