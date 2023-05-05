Fashion walkway at Petaluma Junior College

Spring’s long-awaited return to Sonoma County has brought sunshine, flowers and fashion to enjoy. The Santa Rosa Junior College Fashion Studies program’s annual Spring Fashion Show is on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.at the Carole Ellis Auditorium on the SRJC Petaluma Campus. The show is a student-produced event, featuring garments and accessories designed and made by Fashion Studies Program students and alumni.
The theme of this year’s show is “Cinema Paradiso.” The title is adapted from the award-winning Italian movie about an aging director’s memories of falling in love for the first time: with a young woman, and with the cinema. The show is inspired by themes and characters of a variety of movie genres.
After the main runway portion of the fashion show, awards will be given for the Fashion Studies Design Contest. This year’s contest, “Prints Please!” required students to incorporate multiple prints or patterns in creative and unusual ways. The final segment of the show will feature three mini collections designed and constructed by our senior students.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 after May 7th, available for purchase at https://give.santarosa.edu/fashion23. Carol Ellis Auditorium is located on the Petaluma campus at 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
