Defendants Christian May Quintero and Fredi Alberto Lopez-Flores, 28 and 37, were sentenced to life in prison for the abduction and violent sexual attack of Jane Doe.
District Attorney Ravitch stated, “Two violent predators have been brought to justice today. Given the defendants’ vicious behavior, the maximum sentences are entirely appropriate in this case.”
On April 14, 2018, Jane Doe was kidnapped off a sidewalk in San Francisco by Mr. Quintero, who forced her into the backseat of a car driven by Mr. Lopez-Flores. They drove Ms. Doe to Sonoma, over 50 miles away. During the drive, Mr. Quintero savagely beat and strangled Ms. Doe, causing significant injuries to her face, neck, and body. Once in Sonoma, Lopez-Flores parked his vehicle in a vacant parking lot and exited the vehicle to purchase condoms and cigarettes at a nearby liquor store. Defendant Quintero forcefully raped and sodomized Jane Doe, who testified that her sole focus was to survive the vicious assault and get home alive. Mr. Flores-Lopez returned and switched places with his accomplice. He raped and sodomized Ms. Doe while Quintero waited outside. After the assault, the defendants ordered Ms. Doe out of the vehicle and fled the scene. Ms. Doe was discovered by a Safeway employee who found her walking in the middle of West Napa Street. Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle, which led to the identification and apprehension of both defendants using DNA analysis.
The jury trial lasted over five weeks. On March 25, 2022, defendants Christian May Quintero and Fredi Lopez-Flores were each convicted of six counts of forceable sex acts while acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, and the infliction of great bodily injury on Jane Doe. In addition, Lopez-Flores suffered a prior felony domestic violence conviction five weeks prior to kidnapping and raping Jane Doe.
On May 11, 2022, the Honorable Judge Christopher Honigsberg imposed the maximum sentence, calling the conduct “one of the worst sexual assault cases I’ve ever seen.” Mr. Lopez-Flores was sentenced to a total of 330 years to life imprisonment. Mr. Quintero was sentenced to a total of 150 years to life imprisonment.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Matt Hubley and Alex Fisher, with the assistance by District Attorney Investigator Robyn Fuentes. Detective Brian Parks with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Unit headed the investigation.
