Defendants Christian May Quintero and Fredi Alberto Lopez-Flores, 28 and 37-years- old respectively, were convicted after a one-month-long jury trial, presided over by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg.
District Attorney Ravitch stated, “This was a tragic case, and the young victim showed incredible strength testifying and facing her attackers. We appreciate the jury’s time and thoughtful deliberations.”
On April 14, 2018, the victim, identified in court as Jane Doe, was kidnapped in San Francisco by Quintero and forced into a car being driven by Lopez-Flores. Once in the car, Quintero savagely beat and strangled the victim, causing significant injuries. She was driven from San Francisco to Sonoma, where Lopez-Flores parked in a vacant parking lot. Lopez-Flores then exited the vehicle and walked to a nearby gas station while Quintero raped and sodomized the victim. When Lopez-Flores returned to the vehicle, Quintero exited the backseat and Lopez-Flores entered. Lopez-Flores then proceeded to rape and sodomize her while Quintero waited outside. Once the sexual assault ended, the victim’s clothing was thrown out of the vehicle, and she was told to get out. The victim walked for several minutes until she was discovered by a Safeway employee walking in the middle of West Napa Street. That interaction, along with many others, was captured on video surveillance footage that was played for the jury during the trial. The defendants were later identified using DNA analysis.
Christian May Quintero and Fredi Lopez-Flores were each convicted of six counts of forceable sex acts while acting in concert. Additionally, the court found that Lopez- Flores suffered a prior strike conviction for charges of dissuading a witness in 2018. Each of the forceable sex counts carries a possible sentence of 25 years to life imprisonment.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Matt Hubley and Alex Fisher assisted by District Attorney Investigator Robyn Fuentes. Detective Brian Parks of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office headed the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.