Cal Ripken comes roaring back

For those who drove by Technology High School on Saturday morning, it was clear something was going on. There was very little parking to be found on the streets and you could see kids of all ages walking towards Benicia Park and the Tech High School playground. This event, in the minds of some, means the unofficial start of spring. While for others, it’s an event they’ve been waiting for the last three years to have.
Saturday marked the start of the Cal Ripken Baseball season. Rohnert Park is known for its youth baseball and seeing the huge turnout at 9 o clock in the morning was proof that baseball’s back and life is back. The atmosphere was one of excitement, relief and just focused on what the future would hold. It felt like pre 2020 or pre-Covid.
Board member and head coach of the Rancho Junior Varsity Baseball team, Mike LeBoy, was the MC for the event. He announced all the divisions starting with the 12-year old’s and making his way down to the 4-year old’s. Seeing the boys and girls walk in, parents taking pictures and the interaction was something everyone has been missing over these last two years. Seeing the kids dressed in their baseball uniforms, running out onto the field or in some cases, taking a tumble, is what makes the springtime so cool. There wasn’t a Cal Ripken League last spring, and in the spring of 2020 the season was cancelled after just a few games.
LeBoy talked about how great it was to have everyone back out there.
“Our last opening day was three years ago, prior to Covid,” LeBoy said. “Then Covid hit and kind of ruined everything, so we weren’t able to have opening day. I think we got a few games in and we had to postpone the season. It’s a fantastic day to be out here.”
One great thing about baseball, regardless of what division, is the opening day festivities. Opening day festivities for Major League Baseball rank among the best for any sport. There’s nothing better than smelling that fresh spring air after a cold sick winter. Saturday couldn’t have been a better environment for the festivities.
“Being out here and seeing all these wonderful kids and families enjoying themselves in this beautiful weather, I had tears in my eyes seeing all these kids come out, it was fantastic,” LeBoy said. “It’s been hard work and the parents are all in, couldn’t ask for a better opening day.”
As someone who has been around the Cal Ripken League for quite some time, LeBoy has seen a lot of opening days. But he noted how this opening day was even more special than most. It seemed like this was the community officially moving past Covid and realizing how great life used to be. Sometimes when you lose important things, it makes one appreciate the little things even better.
“I could feel it in the crowd,” LeBoy said. “The parents are happy to be out, the kids are thrilled to be out on the grass at B Park to show off all the hard work they’ve done the last few weeks getting ready for opening day. You can see they’re ready to go.”
This event isn’t just families from Rohnert Park or Cotati, it features kids from Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Windsor. Cal Ripken is an olive branch that extends to most of the county. Kids from all over the county come to play in the league, so a lot of these kids who grow up playing Cal Ripken together will either know each other or become friendly rivals at other schools. LeBoy noted that 17 of his 20 JV players are from the league. There are players from Cal Ripken on Tech High and Credo as well.
“I have 21 players on my JV squad, and roughly 17 of them have come through the program,” LeBoy said. “We have two junior high teams working out all from Cal Ripken. They’re 7th and 8th graders that were prepping in games on Sundays. So those kids who go to Rancho will feed up into the pipeline. Some kids go to Santa Rosa, Newman, Petaluma, depending on where they live. So, I have kids that I umpired, kids that I coached when I was here coaching at the JV Level. It’s fun to watch these kids progress as they get older.”
As for the season’s expectation, LeBoy is excited for what’s to come. The Major Division, which is the top, is really good and the league will host two tournaments this year. A 12/60 state tournament in July and a regional featuring team from all over not only the state of California, but also Hawaii, and Utah that will all come to Rohnert Park for a weeklong tournament.
“It’s going to be a good and busy season,” LeBoy said. “A lot of work for us board members, but I would rather be doing this than anything else. It’s so much fun.”
