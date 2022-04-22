Defendant Peter Duranceau, 26-years-old of Bodega Bay, was sentenced on Monday April 11th by the Honorable Troye Shaffer to serve ten years in state prison after pleading “no contest” in February of this year to ten felony sex offenses. His charges included residential burglary to commit a sex offense, lewd act with a minor 14 or 15 years old, sexual penetration of a minor, communication online with a minor to commit a sexual offense, and possession of child pornography. In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
District Attorney Jill Ravitch stated “This defendant has engaged in predatory conduct toward young females on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, even with court intervention, his criminal behavior escalated. As such, we believe this prison sentence is appropriate.
The case came to the attention of law enforcement when it was reported that the defendant had snuck into a house and engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl he had met on Snapchat. An investigation of the defendant’s Snapchat account revealed he was having numerous conversations with other underage girls where he sent inappropriate videos, asked for inappropriate pictures, and in some instances attempted to meet up with them to engage in sexual activity.
The defendant had been previously convicted of misdemeanor charges for similar conduct with other young girls. In fact, defendant was on a probation for those crimes at the time he committed one of the new felonies.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Ashley W Hendon, assisted by District Attorney Victim Advocate Elizabeth Garcia. Detective Rick Boehm of the Santa Rosa Police Department Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Unit headed the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.