Sebastopol’s celebration of apples dates to 1910, when the first great Apple Shows capped the annual harvest with all the excitement of a state fair. The shows were first sponsored by the American Legion and brought renown to the agricultural area from which a few thousand freight-carloads of apples were shipped annually. Eventually, the Sebastopol Area Chamber of Commerce took over sponsorship of the event.
In 1947, George E. Keefe, Jr. originated the idea of the Sebastopol Apple Blossom Festival. This spring-time event has run almost continuously since then and became the chamber’s biggest community promotion project. Apple Blossom Queens were originally grade-school girls. Later, the honor went to the high-school girl who pre-sold the most festival tickets.
By 1965, the Sebastopol Apple Blossom Tour was listed as one of the United States top 20 events for the month of April, according to ratings from the National Association of Travel Organizations.
Today, the festival’s tradition lives on even though apples are no longer Sebastopol’s largest industry. Residents continue to celebrate the heritage that gave rise to this beautiful and unique community in Western Sonoma County.
This year’s 77th annual Apple Blossom Festival and Parade had the theme Sonoma County Blossoms~Celebrate Sonoma County. Ives Park was set up as a mini–Sonoma County with a sign for each town. Snoopy led the parade on a fire truck and Snoopy , Charlie Brown, and Woodstock were all at the festival. It was a huge success with a great turnout! Approximately 10, 000 were in attendance at Ives Park.
Winners were:
1) Parkside Folklorico
2) Sebastopol Ballet
3) Little League
Band
1) Kind Hearts
2) Analy High School
3) Twin Hills School
Animal Category
1) Paw Spa
2) Goldridge 4-H
3) Humane Society
Automobiles
1) Chevy Redwood Empire Club
2) Early Day Cars
2) 1941 Plymouth Coupe
Guard Competition
Civil Air Patrol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.