There have been more shootings this year than there have been days. As of February 20th, there have been at least 80 shootings recorded this year so far when there has only been 51 days. This is truly horrifying and needs to be stopped, but how do we stop something like this?
The first thing we can do to stop this violence is to spread awareness on the matter. Talk about what is happening in our country, talk about how children in our own country must fear going to school every day because they may die due to gun violence. Talk about how the recent shooting at Michigan State University took three innocent lives and traumatized thousands. The same kids who had to hear about the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting where 26 people were murdered in broad daylight, whilst their loved ones panicked and ached. Let people know the sad reality we have to live in every day.
You can also donate to different non-profits who aim to stop gun violence. One of them is the Sandy Hook Promise organization. This organization is founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Based in Newtown, Connecticut, their intent is to honor all victims of gun violence by turning their tragedy into a moment of transformation. By empowering youth to “know the signs” and uniting all people who value the protection of children, they can take meaningful actions in schools, homes, and communities to prevent gun violence and stop the tragic loss of life. You can donate or volunteer to help carry on their message just by going to their website sandyhookpromise.org.
Another organization you can donate to is Everytown for Gun Safety. This non-profit is the largest gun violence prevention organization in America and is made up of nearly ten million people. Their mission is to take action, support, educate, and build a movement. You can donate on their website everytown.org to help with their cause.
Overall, we need to protect our country and the people in it. We can do that by voting, donating to organizations that support ending gun violence, and many other things. Let’s do this for our children, neighbors, and ourselves.
Ava Lewis is a young, motivated writer who you will usually find studying or hanging out with family. She one day hopes to graduate college and become a successful businesswoman. She started writing for the local newspaper to gain experience and to spread information to her local community. You can contact her through her email avalavonne10@icloud.com
(0) comments
