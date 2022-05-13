Do I have to love every decision my U.S. leaders make to be an American? Do I have to have parents with an American background to be considered American? Do I need to trust in my government and my fellow residents to be American? Do I have to be born and raised in America to be American? What about this, do I have to agree with my local politicians on political matters to be American? Do I have to share a common religion in my country, to be American? For some, a lot of these questions were answered ‘yes,’ but for others, there were a lot of “noes.” For the sake of this article, let’s break it down.
In recent times, friends and family have been sharing with me their piece on what being American is all about. And through hearing other people’s thoughts and feelings I’ve added to my own.
For starters, at school, a lot of kids make being American sound like a bad thing. I mean sure, the U.S.A. Isn’t perfect, but I’m pretty sure every other country has their own problems. Every nation is different, and that’s because of cultural, development, and population differences, among other things. But does it take loving every part of our country to be considered an American? I sure don’t think so. Think of it like this: does it take liking everybody in your family to be considered part of the family? Nuh-uh. With that being said, I think it’s ok to have a difference of opinion, because honestly that’s part of what makes everybody different.
But to what extent, is disagreeing with this very country mean we’re not American? That’s just it! I personally don’t believe you have to agree with American rules and what not, as long as you respect the laws, the residents, and the property. After all, nobody can please everybody.
And when it comes to nationality and ethnicity, well that’s tough. I have friends who have parents with different backgrounds, and my friends identify with said background. Personally, I think that if you're born on American soil, your nationality is American or at least the race-American for example: African American, Mexican American, etc. And no! You don’t have to share the common religion of the U.S. (if there even is one) to be American! That’s part of the beliefs and rights the U.S. was founded on, even if it wasn’t represented very well back then, or today. Freedom is the American dream, but it all depends on how you're treated, unfortunately. But obviously, I’m just a kid, I don’t have all the answers.
Do you have some questions, comments, concerns, or topic ideas? Feel free to email me at savash.voice12@gmail.com
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.