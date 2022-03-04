Between the two vaccinations customary as one pursues to get vaccinated and the controversial booster, what counts as fully vaccinated these days? Not only that but why are some businesses so persistent on the common civilian showing their vaccine cards to be able to enter said business?
I don’t personally know what counts as fully vaccinated because some businesses including those of the medical field require both vaccines plus the booster. Some businesses want you to have at least the two vaccines, while other businesses just don't care. So, it’s hard to go by just one standard.
I don’t understand why businesses believe they need to get proof of someone’s vaccine in order for them to go into business, but it’s happened, and I’ve experienced it! No matter what people say, most people get covid. And regardless of a vaccine it’s still possible, especially with this newest variant. If businesses can require vaccine cards, what will they do next with their power? I don’t know, but I sure don’t want to find out.
I understand why the country keeps pushing for its civilians to get vaccinated, but at what point does it become overbearing? The first amendment supports the reason for an individual to not want to get vaccinated, and to express themselves by speaking against it. The eighth amendment states that individuals shall not pay or endure punishments excessively, and some do believe the vaccine to be a punishment. To what extent can the country push the vaccine, and create laws enforcing civilians to get it? At what point does this cross the line between freedom and power? Unfortunately, I, just some teenager, don’t have the answers to these questions. But hopefully, we will get some answers soon.
Whatever vaccine preference you go by, and whatever theory you believe or don’t believe in, vaccines are the talk of today, and I do believe that the government and businesses will do all that they can to make sure every last one of us, American civilians, will get it at some point. That is, if they already aren’t.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
