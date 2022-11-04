Honey Corn Bread
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup yellow cornmeal
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1 egg, well beaten
½ cup honey
1 tablespoon vegetable
shortening, melted
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt; mix well. Stir in the milk and egg until thoroughly combined. Add the honey and shortening; mix well. Pour into the baking pan and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Since sugar was rationed during World War II, it would be appropriate to include a bread made with honey instead of sugar.
Tossed Garden Salad
½ cup vegetable oil
½ cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
½ pound fresh green beans, trimmed, cooked, and chilled
6 hard-boiled eggs, cut into wedges
6 radishes, thinly sliced
1 medium head iceberg lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces
1 large tomato, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 medium green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 large cucumber, thinly sliced
1 small onion, finely chopped
In a small bowl, whisk the oil, vinegar, dill, salt, and pepper until well combined. Place the remaining ingredients in a large serving bowl; toss lightly. Drizzle with the oil and vinegar dressing and serve immediately.
Victory Garden Soup
6 cups water
6 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
4 large tomatoes, cored and cut into 1-inch chunks
4 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
3 medium zucchinis, cut into 1-inch chunks
2 medium green bell peppers, coarsely chopped
2 medium onions, coarsely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 ½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
In a soup pot, combine all the ingredients; mix well. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce the heat to medium and cook for 1 hour; or until the vegetables are tender.
Honey Mousse
¾ cup honey
2 egg yolks
1-pint heavy cream
In a small saucepan, whisk the honey and egg yolks over medium-low heat for 3 to 5 minutes, until well combined and heated through. Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, with an electric beater on high speed, beat the cream until stiff peaks form. Fold the honey mixture into the whipped cream until thoroughly combined. Spoon into individual serving dishes, cover and chill for at least 2 hours before serving.
Or serve over a dish of berries or pound cake.
