Chinua Achebe wrote this in his novel, titled Things Fall Apart, in 1958. Achebe touched many with his novels, as they were sought to be inspiring, and the start of Modern African Literature. Chinua often described cultural changes in ways not yet done by anybody else. For me, this quote meant a lot, as it made me look at things in a perspective I hadn’t yet tried.
Chinua Achebe was born and raised in Igbo, Nigeria. He was successful from the beginning, attending a university where he studied literature and English. He taught for some time, but then went ahead and worked at a Nigerian Broadcasting Station at one point. Eventually he became an English Professor back in Nigeria, as well as directed two Nigerian publishers. Unfortunately, he underwent a car crash and ended up somewhat paralyzed. Afterwards, he moved to the United States and worked at a college in New York.
Throughout Achebe’s journey in life, he wrote. He wrote novels, children’s books, poems, essays, and short stories. His first novel, Things Fall Apart (1958), covered conventional Igbo life. He was condemned worldwide and was even said to have started Modern African Literature.
After Achebe wrote the quote above, I found it over 60 years later as a pin on Pinterest. So, what does this quote mean exactly? Why is it so important?
Every quote sits differently with every person. But for me, this quote encourages me to look at both sides to every story to create a full-hearted opinion. Achebe brings awareness to me, that most of the time, it’s the loudest, most booming voices that people trust for their information source. A fascinating example of this is politics. How often are there political leaders who represent a certain party, but don’t follow the concepts of said party. For example, extremists who have taken the original factors of said party and twist it to fit the way they see it, and the way they think everybody else should see it?
Examples like this motivate me to take Achebe’s quote and use it. How do I know who to believe? Whose words do I trust? What’s their story? What’s the other side’s story?
Some other examples are famous wars throughout history. Have you noticed that in school, we were/are usually taught the ‘winners’ and never the ‘losers? Well, yes, we hear about ‘losers,’ and briefly cover them, but we never really know why they were fighting, and what they wanted from it all. We only ever hear about our great victories and how the other side deserved it. But what did they deserve?
In the long run, Chinua Achebe’s famous quote brought to me the idea that it’s important to apply critical thinking to some of life’s most seemingly simple ideologies and history. Though, maybe to Chinua Achebe his quote was supposed to mean something different. Yet, his quote helped me find the answer I needed. What did you find from his quote? How does it resonate with you?
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
