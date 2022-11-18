Why not try something new for the gobbler day?
1 12-to-15-pound turkey
½ stick butter
2 medium onions, chopped
1 garlic clove minced
1 jar mincemeat with brandy
1cup water
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the turkey in a foil-lined roasting pan. Melt the butter in a medium skillet over high heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the onions are golden, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and stir in the mincemeat. Spoon 1 cup of the mixture into the cavity of the turkey. Spread the remaining mixture over the outside of the turkey. Pour the water into the pan around the turkey and cover loosely with the foil. Bake for 3 ½ hours, basting with the pan juices every 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for 30 more minutes, or until no pink remains and the juices run clear. Allow to sit for 15 minutes before carving.
When the turkey registers 180 to 185 degrees on a meat thermometer, it should be cooked through. The best and safest way to thaw turkey is to put it in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days before cooking.
Popcorn dressing
6 cups crumbled corn bread
3 cups popped popcorn
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 can ready to use chicken broth
1 stick butter, melted
2 eggs
1 ½ teaspoons rubbed sage
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with the nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients; mix well. Spoon into the baking dish. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until the center is set.
Ready-made corn bread can be found in the bakery section of your supermarket. One regular package of microwave popcorn will yield 7 to 8 cups of popcorn.
Homemade Cranberry Sauce
1 package fresh cranberries
1 ½ cups sugar
¼ cup water
In a large saucepan, combine all the ingredients; mix well and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce the heat to medium low and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened. Serve warm or allow to cool then cover and chill until ready to use.
Mashed turnips
4 pounds turnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
1/3 cup butter, softened
3 tablespoons half and half
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2teaspoon black pepper
Place the turnips in a sop pot and add just enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil over high heat and boil for 30 minutes or until tender; drain. In a large bowl, with and electric beater on medium speed, beat the turnips and the remaining ingredients until well combined; the mixture will be lumpy. Serve immediately.
Pumpkin custard pie
1 can solid pack pumpkin
½ cup honey
½ cup half and half
3 eggs
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
One 9 inch frozen ready to bake pie shell, thawed
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together all the ingredients except the pie shell. Pour into the pie shell and bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until set. Allow to cool for 30 minutes then cover and chill for at least 4 hours before serving.
Top each slice with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
