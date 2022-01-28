1. I am not lazy; I am on energy saving mode.
2. You know you are getting old when you barely do anything all day, but still need to have a nap to continue to do barely anything.
3. Don’t sweat the petty thing and don’t pet the sweaty things.
4. Lazy is such an ugly word. I prefer to call it selective participation.
5. Why are there no “B” batteries?
6. To realize the value of one year, ask a student who failed a grade.
7. To realize the value of one month, ask a mother who gave birth to a premature baby.
8. To realize the value of one week, ask the editor of a weekly newspaper.
9. To realize the value of one day, ask the person who was born on February 29.
10. To realize the value of one hour, ask the lovers who are waiting to meet.
11. To realize the value of one minute, ask a person who missed the train.
12. To realize the value of one second, ask a person who just avoided an accident.
13. To realize the value of one millisecond, ask the person who won a silver medal in the Olympics.
14. Asking someone “where are you” is a recent thing. Before we had mobile phones the only way, we could talk to people is if we know where they were.
15. Do lady dolphins ever get tattoos of 19-year-old college students?
16. In the 60s, people took acid to make the world weird. Now the world is weird, and people take Prozac to make it normal.
17. If something “goes without saying” why do people still say it?
18. If you rip a hole in a net, there are fewer holes in it than there were before.
19. The fridge is a perfect example of what matters is on the inside.
20. Common sense is like deodorant. The people who need it most never use it.
