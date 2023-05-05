1. A man and a quilt will both keep you warm at night. But a quilt never says anything stupid.
2. Some people can have all the lights on and still be in the dark.
3. Don’t mess with old people. We didn’t get this age by being stupid.
4. I am going someplace expensive this summer. It is called the gas station.
5. Recipes are like a dating service. They never end up looking like the picture.
6. Some people try to turn back their odometer, not me…I want people to know why I look like this. I traveled a long way and some of the roads weren’t paved.
7. Some people wake up feeling like a million dollars. I wake up feeling like insufficient funds.
8. Don’t let your mind wander… it is too small to be let out on its own.
9. I speak my mind because it hurts to bite my tongue.
10. The older you get the more you become like a computer, You start with plenty of memory and drive, but then you become outdated, and you must have all your parts replaced.
11. They hold elections in November because it is the best time for picking out a turkey.
12. We may be getting older but that does not mean we have to be boring and act our age.
13. I may not have lost all my marbles yet, but there is a small hole in the bag somewhere.
14. I am tired. I was tired yesterday, and I am tired again today.
15. Some people think I am going crazy…The joke is on them. I went there years ago, fell in love with the place and decided to stay.
16. I love my pillow because it gives me different hairstyles every morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.