1. If you dive into a pool of dry ice, can you swim without getting wet?
2. If you have a bunch of odds and ends and get rid of all but one of them, what do you call it?
3. If you play a blank tape at full volume and have a mime for a neighbor, will he complain?
4. If you spend your day doing nothing, how do you know when you are done?
5. If you take a shower, where do you put it?
6. If you throw a cat out of a car window, does it become kitty litter?
7. What color is a chameleon on a mirror? When people lose weight, where does it go?
8. When you choke a Smurf, what color does it turn?
9. Why are we afraid of falling? Shouldn’t we be afraid of the sudden stop?
10. Why aren’t there bullet-proof pants?
11. Why does bottled water have an expiration date?
12. Isn’t the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?
13. How do you know when it is time to tune your bagpipes?
14. Why are there Braille signs on drive-up ATMs?
15. Where do you find a dog with no legs? Right where you left it.
16. Why was the dog stealing shingles? He wanted to become a woofer.
17. What do you call a dog with no legs? It doesn’t matter, he still won’t come when you call.
18. What do you call a deaf dog? Anything you like, it can’t hear you.
19. You know you are getting old when the candles cost more than the cake.
20. You know you are getting old when the rocking chair feels like a roller coaster.
