1. Buying a belt that doesn’t fit is a huge waist.
2. Why did the computer need a rest after its road trip? He had a hard drive.
3. Why wouldn’t anyone want to buy a car made by Apple? It wouldn’t have Windows.
4. I called my dogs Rolex and Timex. They’re watch dogs.
5. Jokes about German sausage are the wurst.
6. I need a new masseuse. The one I have rubs me up the wrong way.
7. I fired the guy I hired to mow my lawn. He just didn’t cut it.
8. What do you call 2 birds stuck together? Velcrows.
9. Bakers work hard because they knead the dough.
10. Whoever stole my iPad should Facetime.
11. If you get invisible for a day, what would you do first?
12. If someone runs with a speed of light, will he be able to listen to slow tracks?
13. Suppose you are bald and still want to color your hair, which hair color would you pick and why?
14. Do noodles have any relation with spaghetti?
15. What is the last name of Satan?
16. How does it make sense for an atheist to swear on the bible when he goes to court?
17. Do you think an animal can commit suicide too?
18. If plants are living beings, do they get stomach pain when they overeat?
19. How can a blood group be negative when a person is positive?
20. Does it make any sense to sterilize lethal injection?
21. Are you doing the right thing by doing nothing?
22. What would happen if the sun does not rise tomorrow, and it is all dark around; how will the world be like?
