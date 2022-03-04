1. Never give up, for that is the time and place that the tide will turn.
2. Take time to be thankful for everything that you have. You can always have more, but you could also have less.
3. When you arise in the morning think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive and to breathe, to think, enjoy and to love.
4. As you grow, you change. Life will not let you remain the same. So, stop fighting the flow and allow your heart to teach you new truths.
5. Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know, and capable of more than you imagine.
6. Progress is impossible without change and those who cannot or don’t want to change their minds cannot change anything.
7. Never waste your feelings on people who don’t value you.
8. If you don’t want anyone to find out, don’t do it.
9. Grandchildren are the reward you get for not strangling your teenagers.
10. Challenges are what makes life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.
11. Wake up with determination. Go to bed with satisfaction.
12. Nothing lasts forever. I think that is the easiest lesson we all learn the hardest way.
13. Sometimes when things are falling apart, they may actually be falling into place.
14. Don’t wait and procrastinate. Handle the situation before the situation handles you.
15. Every evening I turn my worries over to God. He is going to be up all night anyway.
16. What would you do if you weren’t afraid?
17. Life is an echo. What you send out comes back. What you sow you reap. What you give you get. What you see in others exists in you.
18. Happy feelings will attract happy circumstances.
19. Only a fool trips on what is behind him.
20. What would you do if you knew you could not fail?
