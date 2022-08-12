1. I am not hard of hearing. I have just heard enough.
2. Unless your name is Google, stop pretending that you know everything.
3. Diamonds may be a women’s best friend, but wine is a close second.
4. Sometimes I wish my body had a refresh button.
5. I am very spiritual. Tequila, whiskey, gin. They are all spirits, right?
6. Don’t get all weird about getting older! Our age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying us.
7. Yup…It has been one of those “crappy” not enough shovel days.
8. Your secrets are safe with me. I just pretend to listen.
9. If it is true that stress brings on weight loss, why am I not invisible?
10. My brain is giving me the silent treatment today!
11. Sure, marriage can be fun some of the time. Trouble is you are married all the time.
12. You are losing your memory…You are just good at letting go of the past.
13. I seriously need to start getting into shape. If I were murdered right now, my chalk outline would be a circle.
14. I have decided to grow old disgracefully.
15. Young at heart, old everywhere else.
16. My exercise routine consists of doing diddly squats.
17. Trust me. Tight fit jeans and loose fit skin are one bad combination.
18. Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth.
19. I am going someplace expensive this summer vacation…the gas station.
20. Did you eat an extra bowl of stupid this morning?
