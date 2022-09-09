1. My age doesn’t bother me, it is the side effects that do.
2. You know you are getting older when a recliner and a heating pad is your idea of a hot date.
3. I am out of order until further notice. My stupid people filter needs cleaning and my give a darn battery has run out.
4. I just fired myself from cleaning my house. I don’t like my attitude and I got caught drinking on the job.
5. Not only does my mind wander sometimes it walks off completely.
6. Keep rolling your eyes maybe you will find a brain back there.
7. The more I get to know people, the more I realize why Noah only let animals on the boat.
8. She knew she was getting older when she tried to straighten out the wrinkles in her tights and discovered she wasn’t wearing any.
9. You know you are getting old when you get butt wiggle, bingo wing flap, and boob wobble when all you are doing is brushing your teeth.
10. Lord, please give me patience because if you give me strength, I will need bail money also.
11. My brain is giving me the silent treatment today.
12. If I plan it just right one hot flash can defrost the whole car.
13. If craziness could fly, some people would have their own airport.
14. If things get better with age, then we must be getting close to freaking magnificent.
15. I have come to the conclusion that buying craft supplies and actually using them are two separate hobbies.
16. Be decisive. Right or wrong, make a decision. The road of life is paved with flat squirrels who couldn’t make a decision.
17. Have you ever had one of those days, when you are holding a stick, and everybody looks like a pinata?
18. Judging by the hair on the furniture, I am surprised I have any cat left at all.
19. Some people wake up feeling like a million dollars. I wake up feeling like insufficient funds.
20. I am not weird. I am a limited edition.
