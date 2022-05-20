1. Is it possible to know everything?
2. Why is it a raindrop but a snowfall?
3. Will you exist in the future if you can’t ever go there?
4. What is the purpose of death?
5. Why does bottled water expire?
6. What existed before the universe?
7. Could you drown in the fountain of youth?
8. When does the future begin?
9. How do you know that you exist?
10. If you are halfway from your destination, is it from the beginning or the end?
11. Is the earth alive?
12. Why does “slim chance” and “fat chance” have the same meaning?
13. What is a dream?
14. Can God create a stone that is too heavy for even him to lift?
15. Is a question with no answer still called a question?
16. Finally, my winter fat is gone. Now I have spring rolls.
17. Why did the banana go to the doctor? He wasn’t peeling well.
18. Why did the Viking buy a boat? There was a sail.
19. Alcohol won’t fix your problems, but it’s worth a shot.
20. Whoever invented zero, thanks for nothing.
