1. It doesn’t matter what you think of me because my imaginary friends think I am special.
2. Walk away. I have anger issues and a serious dislike for stupid people.
3. When life knocks you down, calmly get back up, smile, and politely say, you hit like a sissy.
4. Don’t worry about what people think. They don’t do it very often.
5. You are free to act as young as you feel. You are not getting older; you are getting more entitled to be your fabulous self.
6. Instead of a sign that says, “Do not disturb,” I need one that says, “Already disturbed, proceed with caution.”
7. My mind still thinks I am 25 but my body thinks my mind is an idiot.
8. I have decided to leave my past behind me so if I owe you money, I am sorry, but I have moved on.
9. To me summer is just one long hot flash.
10. Here is to another year closer to Velcro shoes.
11. Tonight, I am going to have possum soup made from Himalayan possum, because I found Himalayan on the road.
12. I won’t say my memory is bad, but it is to the point now that I can hide my own Easter eggs.
13. If things get better with age, then we must be getting close to freaking magnificent.
14. Trust me, tight-fit jeans and loose-fit skin are one bad combination.
15. With menopause, it is not unusual to have a hangover. Everything hangs if you get my drift.
16. I am not aging like wine; I am aging like milk. Sour and chunky.
17. The path to inner peace begins with three little words: Not my problem.
18. It is called menopause for a reason. Men should pause before they speak.
19. They say you need to listen to what your body is telling you but mine just points and laughs.
20. With all the craziness in Washington, I am surprised April Fools’ Day isn’t a federal holiday.
