Funny random thoughts
1. A parcel sent by a car is called a shipment, but a parcel sent by a ship is called cargo. Why is it so?
2. Love completes your Life or Life can complete your Love – which one do you believe and follow?
3. In an aircraft, which armrest is yours, if you sit in the middle?
4. How would your handwriting be if you start writing with the less used hand?
5. What happens when a poison expires? Does it become more poisonous or no longer remains so?
6. Quicksand drowns you slowly. So, it should be called slow sand. Isn’t it?
7. Twins are like buy one, get one free. Isn’t it great?
8. A spoon made of gold can be called silverware. Right?
9. Pineapple has a weird name. It neither has a pine nor has an apple.
10. A pancake is not a cake.
11. Everyone remembers what you did in your childhood; except you. Were you drunk?
Amusing weird thoughts
1. Do dentists go to other dentists when they need a tooth extraction?
2. Clapping hands is all about hitting yourself when you like something.
3. Is it difficult to fool people on a fool’s day?
4. The letter ‘ee’ is silent in the word bee.
5. ‘PASSWORD’ is to be kept a secret, but it means to be passed on to others.
6. A baby wakes up every now and then; still, we say “slept like a baby.”
7. Is there a single job that was not built around the idea of helping others?
