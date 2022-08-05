Funny Aging Quotes
1. “To get back to my youth I would do anything in the world, except exercise, get up early, or be respectable.” - Oscar Wilde
2. “The older we get; the fewer things seem worth waiting in line for.” - Will Rogers
3. “We must recognize that, as we grow older, we become like old cars – more and more repairs and replacements are necessary.” - C.S. Lewis
4. “Old age comes at a bad time.” – San Banducci
5. “Inside every older person is a younger person wondering what happened.” - Jennifer Yane
6. “Old age is like a plane flying through a storm. Once you are aboard there is nothing you can do about it.” - Golda Meir
7. “I’m so old that my blood type is discontinued.” - Bill Dane
8. “The older I get, the more clearly I remember things that never happened.” - Mark Twain
9. “Wisdom doesn’t necessarily come with age. Sometimes, age just shows up all by itself.” - Tom Wilson
10. “Always be nice to your children because they are the ones who will choose your retirement home.” - Phyllis Diller
11. “I don’t plan to grow old gracefully. I plan to have face-lifts until my ears meet.” - Rita Rudner
12. “I’m at that age where my back goes out more than I do.” - Phyllis Diller
13. “Nice to be here? At my age it’s nice to be anywhere.” – George Burns
14. “Don't let aging get you down. It's too hard to get back up.” - John Wagner
15. “First you forget names, then you forget faces, then you forget to pull your zipper up, then you forget to pull your zipper down.” - Leo Rosenberg
16. “Aging seems to be the only available way to live a long life.” - Kitty O’Neill Collins
17. “Old people shouldn’t eat health foods. They need all the preservatives they can get.” – Robert Orben
18. “Middle age is when you’re sitting at home on a Saturday night and the telephone rings, and you hope it isn’t for you.” - Ogden Nash
19. “It’s important to have a twinkle in your wrinkle.” – Unknown
20. “At my age, flowers scare me.” - George Burns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.