1. I am sorry I keep calling you and hanging up. I just got a new phone, and it is voice activated. So, every time I holler you stupid so and so, it dials you.
2. Some people remind me of old TV sets. You have to hit them a few times until they get the picture.
3. If robbers ever broke into my house and looked for money, I would just laugh and search with them.
4. I see dead people. Oh, it is just you without makeup, my bad.
5. Don’t bother trying to figure me out! You will just end up exhausting yourself.
6. I wish people were like money, so you could hold them up to the light to see which ones real and which ones are fake.
7. No, I am listening. It just takes me a minute to process so much stupid all at once.
8. I did not trip. The floor looked sad, so I thought it needed a hug.
9. I hate when people ask me what I am doing tomorrow. I don’t even know what I am doing right now.
10. Have you ever met someone and thought “There goes the reason why contraceptives were invented?”
11. Wouldn’t it be great if we could put ourselves in the dryer for 10 minutes and come out wrinkle free and three sizes smaller?
12. If I win the lottery tonight, I am going to fill my car all the way up with gas.
13. Forget health food. I am at an age where I need all the preservatives I can get.
14. I am going to be busy in the afterlife. The list of people I am going to haunt grows every day.
15. I wouldn’t have to manage my anger if people would manage their stupidity.
16. I am so impressed I made it through the day without having to kill anyone. I would say my people skills are improving.
17. Arguing with a woman is like getting arrested. Everything you say can and will be used against you so use your right to remain silent.
18. It is ok to talk to yourself. It is even ok to answer yourself. But when you ask yourself to repeat what you just said, you have a problem.
19. I am in shape. Round is a shape.
20. Some people need a shock collar and I need the control.
