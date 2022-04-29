1. How do you handcuff a one-armed man?
2. How far east can you go before you’re heading west?
3. If a baby’s leg pops out at 11:59 p.m. but his head doesn’t come out until 12:01, which day was he born on?
4. If a bunch of cats jump on top of each other, is it still called a dog pile?
5. If a doctor suddenly had a heart attack while doing surgery, would the other doctors work on the doctor or the patient?
6. If a guy that was about to die in the electric chair had a heart attack, should they save him?
7. If a kid refuses to sleep during nap time, are they guilty of resisting a rest?
8. If a pack of gum says that each piece is 10 calories, is that amount just chewing the gum, or also for swallowing it?
9. If an ambulance is on its way to save someone, and it runs someone over, does it stop to help them?
10. If parents say, “Never take candy from strangers” then why do we celebrate Halloween?
11. If the sky is the limit, then what is space, over the limit?
12. If you blew a bubble in space, would it pop?
13. If you dug a hole through the center of the earth, and jumped in, would you stay at the center because of gravity?
14. If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?
15. If you’re driving a federal owned car, and you run a stop sign, is it considered a felony?
16. In libraries, do they put the bible in the fiction or non-fiction section?
17. Is it possible to be allergic to water?
18. Is there a time limit on fortune cookie predictions?
19. Since bread is square, then why is sandwich meat round?
20. What do you do when you see an endangered animal that is eating an endangered plant?
