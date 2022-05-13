1. What happens to an irresistible force when it hits an immovable object?
2. What is another word for “thesaurus?”
3. What would happen to the sea’s water level if every boat in the world was taken out of the water at the same time?
4. What’s a question with no answer called?
5. What’s the difference between normal ketchup and fancy ketchup?
6. When does it stop being partly cloudy and start being partly sunny?
7. When French people swear do they say, ‘pardon my English?’
8. Why are the little Styrofoam pieces called peanuts?
9. Why are there interstate highways in Hawaii?
10. Why do they say a football team is the ‘world champion’ when they don’t play anybody outside the US?
11. Why does grape flavor smell the way it is when actual grapes don’t taste or smell anything like it?
12. Are children who act in rated ‘R’ movies allowed to see them?
13. I am your mom, and your argument is invalid.
14. You are making it difficult for me to be the parent I always imagined I would be.
15. Talking with quiet confidence will always beat screaming with obvious insecurity.
16. I have good taste, but I don’t have the money to prove it.
17. I am afraid of a world run by adults who were never spanked as kids and got trophies just for participating.
18. I think every week should have one day in it when boys give presents to girls.
19. The pity train has just derailed at the intersection of suck it up and move on.
20. If stress burned calories, I would be a supermodel.
