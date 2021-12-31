1. I have reached an age where my train of thought often leaves the station without me.
2. I am not crazy. I am just special. No, wait, maybe I am crazy. Hold on for a second. I need to talk to myself about this.
3. I may not have lost all my marbles just yet. But there is definitely a small hole in the bag somewhere.
4. I have entered the snapdragon part of my life. Part of me has snapped and the other part is dragging.
5. Those who stir the poop pot should have to lick the spoon.
6. There is only so much insanity you can blame on the full moon. The rest is just everyday crap crazy people being themselves.
7. Just once I would like to read a medication label that says warning: may cause permanent weight loss, remove wrinkles, and increase energy.
8. At my age the only pole dancing I do is to hold on to the safety bar in the bathtub.
9. Don’t pay any attention to me I am busy creating perfect scenarios in my mind that will never come true.
10. One of the benefits of being my friends is that you can come over to my house in your pajamas, no make-up and look like crap and I won’t judge you as I will also look the same.
11. I would not have to manage my anger if people would manage their freaking stupidity.
12. For all of you young ladies out there that are thinking of getting a tattoo. Just remember when you get older the butterfly in the back becomes a buzzard in the crack.
13. When I get old, I am not going to be sitting around and knitting I will be clicking my Life Alert Button and be surprised when I see 20 firefighters show up.
14. I should be ashamed of myself. Let us be clean; I am not but I should be.
15. I just burned 1200 calories; I forgot the pizza in the oven.
16. If my body were a car, I would trade it in for a newer model. Every time I cough, sneeze, or sputter my radiator leaks and my exhaust backfires.
17. Sometimes I pretend to be normal, but it gets boring, so I go back to being me.
18. Sometimes I wish my body had a refresh button.
19. I don’t remember much from last night, but the fact I need sunglasses to open the fridge this morning tells me it was awesome.
20. You know you are getting older when suddenly you have butt wiggle, boob wobble and bingo wing flap when all you are doing is brushing your teeth.
