1. Stealing someone’s coffee is called mugging.
2. The other day I held the door open for a clown. It was a nice jester.
3. Pasteurize: Too far to see.
4. No matter how much you push the envelope, it will still be stationery.
5. Whoever invented knock-knock jokes could get a no-bell prize.
6. Energizer bunny arrested: Charged with battery.
7. I put my grandma on speed dial. I call that instagram.
8. Why do people in Athens hate getting up early? Because Dawn is tough on Greece.
9. Alligators can live up to 100 years which is why there is an increased chance that they will see you later.
10. How much does a roof cost? Nothing, it is on the house.
11. Studies show that cows produce more milk when the farmer talks to them. It is a case of in one ear and out the udder.
12. It is time to turn back the clock again. The way things are going it is too bad we can’t turn them back about 30 years.
13. Aging has slowed me down, but it hasn’t shut me up!
14. You know you are getting old when you get out of the shower, and you are glad the mirror is fogged.
15. Idiotitis is a condition which causes the brain to shut down and the mouth to keep talking.
16. I don’t do drugs and I don’t drink. At my age I can get the same effect by standing up too fast.
17. I am not rude. I just speak what everyone else hasn’t got the balls to say.
18. I can rise and shine but not at the same time.
19. It is not my fault you thought I was normal. You have had more than enough time and plenty of clues to figure that out.
20. I try to avoid things that make me fat. Like scales, mirrors, and photographs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.