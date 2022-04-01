1. I am not going outside until the temperature is above my age.
2. I cannot prove this, but I swear I used to be smarter, funnier and less tired.
3. Better grab my dumbrella. It is really stupid out there today.
4. Many a time a man’s mouth broke his nose.
5. My summer body isn’t ready yet, but my winter body is still good to go.
6. The five stages of waking up. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
7. If someone points at your black clothes and asks you whose funeral is it, a look around the room and a casual “haven’t decided yet” is always a good response.
8. Dear Karma, I have a list of people you missed.
9. The pollen counts are so high that junkies are trying to convert their meth back into Sudafed.
10. Ina Garten says. “You can be miserable before you eat a cookie, you can be miserable after eating a cookie, but you can never be miserable while you are eating a cookie.”
11. If it weren’t for the gutter, my mind would be homeless.
12. Dear God, instead of letting people die and having to make new ones, why don’t you just keep the ones you have now?
13. Since it is the thought that counts, I will just keep on thinking about exercise.
14. I am not sure if life is passing me by or trying to run me over.
15. I want to grow my own food, but I can’t find any bacon seeds.
16. One day you will be able to tell your grandkids, “I survived the great toilet paper shortage of 2020.”
17. The world would be a nicer place if everyone took a chill pill. It would get even better if some of them choked on it.
18. The hardest part of my job is being nice to stupid people.
19. Don’t judge me just because I am quiet. No one plans a murder out loud.
20. Laughing is the best medicine. But if you are laughing for no reason, you may need medicine.
