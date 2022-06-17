1. People born in the 50s have lived in 7 decades, 2 centuries and 2 millenniums. We had the best music, fastest cars, drive-in theaters, soda fountains, and happy days. And we are not even that old yet, we are just that cool.
2. Don’t stop having fun when you get older because you will get older when you stop have fun.
3. There are three signs of old age. The first is memory loss. I forget the other two.
4. At my age the only pole dancing I do is to hold on to the safety bar in the bathtub.
5. Who cares if we are getting old? We still rock.
6. Some people say we act looney. We prefer to say we indulge in random self-amusement.
7. Getting older has some benefits. Call it a senior moment and you can get away with pretty much anything.
8. My body knows how old I am, but my mind refuses to believe it.
9. I am old enough to make my own decisions. Just not young enough to remember what I decided.
10. An 86-year-old has written a romance novel. Most of the steaminess comes from the hot flashes.
11. Getting older is like being on a roller coaster. There are highs, lows, laughter, and tears and sometimes you just may wet your pants a little.
12. Welcome to the age where your secrets are safe with your friends. They can’t remember them either.
13. Don’t mess with old people, we didn’t get this age being stupid.
14. I am still waiting patiently for the wisdom that supposedly comes with old age.
15. Why is it the one who snores the loudest is always the first to fall asleep?
16. My granddaughter asked me what was like to be old. “Put cotton in your ears and pebbles in your shoes. Pull on rubber gloves. Smear Vaseline over your glasses, there you have it: Instant Old Age.”
17. It is a hoot being older. You are at the age that you can finally say exactly what you are thinking.
18. I finally figured out what I want to be when I get older…younger.
19. As you get older you will understand more and more that it is not about what you look like or what you own. I am all about the person you have become.
20. My idea of a super bowl is a toilet that cleans itself.
