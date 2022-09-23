1. To my children: Never make fun of having to help me with computer stuff. Remember I taught you how to use a spoon.
2. For my summer diet, I start with a nice big salad bowl and then I fill it with ice cream.
3. When I get a call from an unknown number, I answer by whispering, “It is done. But there is blood everywhere.”
4. I am lost. I have gone to look for myself. If I should return before I get back, please ask me to wait.
5. Wrinkles mean you laughed, grey hair means you cared, and scars mean you lived.
6. There is no vaccine against stupidity.
7. Who left the bag of idiots open?
8. My exercise routine consists of doing diddly squats.
9. My brain is giving me the silent treatment today.
10. Keep rolling your eyes. Maybe you will find a brain back there.
11. Not only does my mind wander, sometimes it walks off completely.
12. She knew she was getting older when she tried to straighten out the wrinkles in her tights and discovered she wasn’t wearing any.
13. When you are 20 you care what everybody thinks.
14. When you are 40 you stop caring what everyone thinks.
15. When you are 60 you realize no one was ever thinking about you in the first place.
16. So, this whole working for a living crap goes on for how long?
17. I am grateful to have a job. I just wish it didn’t require me to show up.
18. To get rid of unwanted junk during the holidays, put it in an Amazon box and leave it on the porch.
19. They are not grey hairs. They are my wisdom highlights. I just happen to be extremely wise.
20. I am on my second guardian angel. My first one quit and is now in therapy.
