1. An adult: a person who has stopped growing at both ends and is now growing in the middle.
2. Beauty parlor is a place where women curl up and dye.
3. Chickens: the only animals you eat before they are born and after they are dead.
4. A committee is a body that keeps minutes and wastes hours.
5. Dust is mud with the juice squeezed out.
6. An egotist is someone who is usually me-deep in conversation.
7. A handkerchief is cold storage.
8. Inflation is cutting money in half without damaging the paper.
9. A mosquito is an insect that makes you like flies better.
10. A raisin is a grape with a sunburn.
11. A secret is something you tell to one person at a time.
12. A skeleton is a bunch of bones with the person scraped off.
13. A toothache is the pain that drives you to extraction.
14. Tomorrow is one of the greatest labor-saving devices of today.
15. A yawn is an honest opinion openly expressed.
16. And my personal favorite!!
Wrinkles: something other people have, similar to my character lines.
