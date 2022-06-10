1. A wedding ring is the smallest handcuff ever made, so choose your prison mate wisely.
2. I know you have been lying awake at night wondering why baby diapers have brand names such a Luvs, Huggies, and Pampers, while undergarments for old people are called Depends. Well, here is the low down: When babies mess their diapers people are still going to Lov’em, Hug’em, and Pamper them. When old people mess in their pants, it Depends on who is in the will. I am so glad I got that straightened out so you can rest your mind.
3. You know you are getting old when you feel bad in the morning without having any fun the night before.
4. There are some perks to being over 50. The growth of hair on your legs slows down giving you extra time to care for your newly acquired mustache.
5. Just once I would like to read a medication label that says warning: may cause permanent weight loss, remove wrinkles, and increase energy.
6. There should be support groups for women who can’t put their dishes in the dishwasher dirty.
7. I think I must be wearing a “wonder where they went” bra.
8. Old age is not so bad when you consider the alternative.
9. An elderly woman was walking her dog when a young man grabbed her purse and ran away. I asked if she was ok. She smiled and said that it is no big deal because she carried her old purse to put her dog’s poop in it until she gets home to dispose of it.
10. Sometimes some people deserve a good high five, in the face, with a chair.
11. A gummy bear is a bear who lost all its teeth.
12. The bizarre moment when you pick up your car from the garage and you realize that the brakes are still not working, but they made your horn louder.
13. Woman talking to a mirror. Kindly move aside I can’t see anything.
14. Did you know a kangaroo can jump higher than a house ‘cause a house doesn’t jump at all?
15. Ugly sheep produce virgin wool.
16. Start a fight with somebody when they have the hiccoughs.
17. Once I started to read between the lines, I realized that all books were really the same.
18. Sometimes I drink water just to surprise my liver
19. Organized people are simply too lazy to search for stuff.
20. Any of us has the capacity to light up a room. Some when they enter, others when they leave it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.