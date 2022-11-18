Signs that you are drunk
You must hold onto the lawn to keep from falling off the earth.
Your doctor finds traces of blood in your alcohol stream.
The back of your head keeps getting hit by the toilet seat.
Sincerely believe alcohol to be the elusive fifth food group.
You can focus better with one eye closed.
The parking lot seems to have moved while you were in the bar.
You fall off the floor.
Mosquitoes catch a buzz after attacking you.
Your idea of cutting back is less salt.
The whole bar says ‘Hi’ when you come in...
Don’t recognize wife unless seen through bottom of glass.
That darned pink elephant followed me home again.
