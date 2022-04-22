1. Are eyebrows considered facial hair?
2. At a movie theater which arm rest is yours?
3. Can a short person “talk down” to a taller person?
4. Can animals commit suicide?
5. Can you daydream at night?
6. Do bald people get dandruff?
7. Do coffins have lifetime guarantees?
8. Do dentists go to other dentists or do they just do it themselves?
9. Do prison buses have emergency exits?
10. Do sheep get static cling when they rub against one another?
11. Do stairs go up or down?
12. Do stuttering people stutter when they’re thinking to themselves?
13. Do they bury people with their braces on?
14. Do they have the word “dictionary” in the dictionary?
15. Do you yawn in your sleep?
16. Do your eyes change color when you die?
17. How can something be “new” and “improved?” If it’s new, what was it improving on?
18. How come only your fingers and toes get wrinkly in the shower and nothing else does?
19. How come you never see a billboard being put up by the highway?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.