1. I sold my vacuum cleaner because all it was doing was gathering dust.
2. I don’t have an attitude problem. You have a perception problem.
3. I know they say that money talks, but all mine says is ‘Goodbye.’
4. The rotation of Earth really makes my day.
5. I don’t suffer from insanity-I enjoy every minute of it.
6. A psychiatrist is someone who will charge you money for answers that you can get for free from your wife or friends.
7. Organized people are those who are just too lazy to find their things.
8. I had used up all my sick leave, so I called in dead.
9. The next time you buy a donut, complain that there is a hole in it.
10. I am a great housekeeper. Every time I leave a man, I keep his house.
11. 6:30 is the best time on a clock, hands down.
12. Don’t you hate it when someone answers their own questions? I do.
13. A pessimist is someone who has spent too much time listening to optimists.
14. A successful man is one who earns more than his wife can spend. A successful woman is one who knows where to look for such a man.
15. You should always knock before opening a fridge just in case there is a salad dressing inside.
16. Nine out of 10 voices in my head tell me I am crazy. The tenth is just humming.
17. I am so glad we have brown cows, otherwise there wouldn’t be any chocolate milk.
18. A bag of money can represent not only wealth, but also massive inflation.
19. It is funny how the cost of living is going up, but the chance of living is going down.
20. Try calling someone just to tell them you can’t talk right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.