Weird random thoughts
1. The guy who invented ‘weekends’ was an absolute genius.
2. Don’t you think that your first birthday is actually your second one? The first one happened the day you were born.
3. Why are emoticons always yellow?
4. There should be a reality show where you need to find the edge of the world and say ‘bye bye’ to your spouse.
5. “Go to bed, you will feel good the next morning.” It is the human version of “Put it off and put it back on again?”
6. Why do girls with straight hair curl it; and girls with curly hair straighten it? Amazing!
7. It’s not fair indeed – chocolates can stain your teeth brown, but a chewing gum doesn’t stain them white.
8. We say noses run but they are fixed in one place. Is it even possible?
9. ‘X’ and ‘Y’ are used more in algebra than in English.
10. There are many places you have visited for the last time. Wonder!
11. Photographs and images are either square or rectangular, but the camera lens is circular.
12. Eyelashes prevent things from entering our eyes but it’s the eyelashes that tickle eyes quite often. Weird.
13. The human brain is awesome; it functions 24 hours a day from the day we are born and only stops when we are taking an exam or fall in love.
14. If age taught me one thing it is: Days are long, years are short.
15. Are you doing the right thing by doing nothing?
16. McDonalds have Happy meals. Do they keep sad meals too?
17. Life is not by chance, rather it is by change.
