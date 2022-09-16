1. My kids laugh because they think I am crazy. I laugh because they don’t know it is hereditary.
2. You are not old until going bra-less pulls the wrinkles out of your face.
3. I don’t know if life is passing me by or trying to run me over.
4. I can only please one person per day. Today is not your day. Tomorrow doesn’t look good either.
5. There is no vaccine against stupidity.
6. In my day, “friends with benefits” meant a dude who could fix cars.
7. I finally found a diet plan that really works. It is called “the price of food.”
8. Spring and fall cleaning never killed anyone, but why take the chance?
9. Old is when you are napping, but everyone’s worried that you are dead.
10. The weatherman said I’d need an umbrella today. So, I just added a cocktail.
11. I am not bossy. I just have strong leadership skills.
12. My doctor said to eat better. I told him with what he charges, I am lucky I eat at all.
13. You don’t get a body like mine by just sitting around. You must eat lots of junk food, too.
14. I believe in sharing the road with other drivers: They can have the part behind me.
15. I just burned 1200 calories. I forgot the pizza in the oven.
16. Have you ever had one of those days, when you are holding a stick, and everybody looks like a pinata?
17. It is scary when you start making the same noises as your coffeemaker.
18. To my children: Never make fun of having to help me with the computer stuff. I taught you how to use a spoon.
19. I don’t want to say I am old and worn out, but I make sure I am nowhere near the curb on trash day.
20. Old age comes at a bad time. When you finally know everything, you start to forget everything you know.
