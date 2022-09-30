1. Try texting someone a random word and see what happens next.
2. I would be happy to give you a shoulder to cry on, except I don’t want my shoulder to get wet.
3. If your friends don’t make fun of you, they are not really your friends.
4. Here I am! What are your other two wishes?
5. Why is there a light bulb in the refrigerator if you are not supposed to eat at night?
6. Try calling Pizza Hut just to ask Domino’s phone number.
7. Sometimes I wake up grumpy, other times, I let my wife sleep.
8. I am out of my mind; I will be back in five minutes.
9. When someone tells you, “Have a nice day!” stare at them and say, “Don’t tell me what to do!”
10. You are in the wrong lane when everything is coming at you.
11. Don’t drink and drive. You might spill your beer.
12. Just take my advice because I am not going to use it.
13. Marriage has no guarantees. If that is exactly what you are looking for, go live with a car battery.
14. It is difficult to do nothing because you never know when you are done.
15. I don’t understand how people can be so open-minded. Whenever I try, my brain keeps falling out.
16. A balanced diet simply means having a cupcake in each hand.
17. Whoever said you can’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop!
18. I would really like to help you out today. Which way did you come in?
19. If you think no one cares whether you are alive or dead, just skip a handful of credit card payments.
20. I really don’t need a hairstylist since my pillow gives me a new hairstyle every morning.
