1. Thank you, Lord. As the world gets crazier the nuts get easier to find.
2. Menopause has its advantages. Too bad I don’t remember what they are.
3. My doctor found a new way to check my reflexes. He handed me his bill.
4. Old, no way I am vintage.
5. If I plan it just right, I can make one hot flash defrost the whole car.
6. Sometimes the thoughts in my head get so bored they go out for a stroll through my mouth.
7. I don’t mean to brag, but I just put a puzzle together in one day and the box said 2-4 years.
8. A body like this doesn’t happen overnight. It takes pregnancy, some neglect, and extra slices of pizza.
9. If there was a pill to cure procrastination, I would probably take it tomorrow.
10. Take every birthday with a grain of salt. This works much better if the salt accompanies a large margarita.
11. Who wants to open a doughnut shop next to a medical marijuana place and call it “Glazed and confused?”
12. What do dentists call their x-rays? Tooth-pics.
13. I don’t mean to brag but I finished my 14-day diet in 3 hours and 12 minutes.
14. Whoever came up with the word dentures really missed the opportunity to call them substitooths.
15. My stomach is flat. The “L” is just silent.
16. I decided that I no longer want to be an adult. If anybody needs me, I will be in my tree house coloring and eating fruit loops.
17. The biggest test of my patience throughout this entire pandemic has been opening a plastic produce bag without licking my fingers.
18. The way I see it, speed signs, and stop signs are merely suggestions.
19. The menopause streak is the world’s wildest emotional roller coaster.
20. Nike using a cart at the liquor store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.