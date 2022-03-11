1. To live is to experience things. Not sit around pondering the meaning of life.
2. People say you can’t live without love. I think oxygen is more important.
3. If you have a bad cough, take a large dose of laxatives. Then you will be afraid to cough.
4. Never under any circumstances, take the laxatives and sleeping pills on the same night.
5. When life puts you in tough situations, don’t say why me? Just say try me.
6. Kiss slowly, play hard, forgive quickly, take chances, give everything, and have no regrets.
7. You need only two tools in life. WD-40 and duct tape. If it doesn’t move and should, use WD-40 and if it moves and shouldn’t, use duct tape.
8. The world can be amazing when you are slightly strange.
9. Who says nothing is impossible, I have been doing nothing for years.
10. Everyone has the right to be ugly, but you are overdoing it.
11. Laughing so hard, no noise comes out, so you sit there clapping like a retarded seal.
12. Sometimes I pretend to be normal, but it gets boring. So, I go back to being me.
13. Life was much easier when apple and blackberry were just fruits.
14. Life is very funny if you take the time to watch it.
15. In three words I can sum up everything I have learned about life. It goes on.
16. It is better to look back on life and speak, “I can’t believe I did that,” than to look back and speak, “I wish I did that.”
17. Don’t tell your problems to people: Eighty percent don’t care; and the other twenty percent are glad you have them.
18. “In life, it is not who you know that is important. It is how your wife found out.”
19. Your beliefs don’t make you a better person, your behavior does.
20. I don’t have a drinking problem; I am just thirsty!
