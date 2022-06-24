1. You can’t change someone who doesn’t see an issue in their actions.
2. No one is busy. It all depends on what number you are on their priority list.
3. My parenting style is a combination of bribes, little white lies and go do whatever you want. I am too tired to care.
4. Before I had kids, I thought I had a great immune system, but it turns out I was just really good at staying away from the type of people who sneeze directly into your eyeballs while telling a story.
5. This is how to be a grown up at work: Replace your cuss words with “Ok, great.”
6. They would make time for you if they wanted to.
7. Sometimes you just have to stay silent cause no words can explain the junk that is going on in your mind and heart.
8. I will be there at 9ish, heavy on the ish, know what I am saying?? Guha, I am not coming.
9. Not everyone deserves to know the real you. Let them criticize who they think you are.
10. Life without Mexican food is like no life at all.
11. The fact that humanity must clarify that any lives matter, should be concern enough.
12. I learned a lot of great lessons from a few screwed-up people.
13. Sometimes the strongest women are the ones who love beyond all faults, cry behind closed doors and fights battles that nobody knows about.
14. Sometimes you just got to get your halo dirty.
15. I always mean what I say. I may not always mean to say it out loud, but I always mean it.
16. I am a classy woman with a little bit of hood in her.
17. I love it when people underestimate me. Seeing the stupid expressions on their faces after they see what I can really do is priceless.
18. Here hold my dignity. I have got some sketchy stuff to do.
19. There comes a time when you have to stop crossing oceans for people who wouldn’t jump puddles for you.
20. Never stop doing your best just because someone doesn’t give you credit.
