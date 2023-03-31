1. If you want to be sure that you never forget your wife’s birthday, just try forgetting it once.
2. There is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking me up to see it.
3. Never criticize your spouse’s faults. If it weren’t for them, your mate might have found someone better than you.
4. Before coffee: I hate everyone and after coffee I feel good about hating everyone.
5. Never go to bed mad. Stay up and fight.
6. Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.
7. Adults are always asking children what they want to be when they grow up because they are looking for ideas.
8. A perfect parent is a person with excellent child-rearing theories and no actual children.
9. When I was a kid my parents moved a lot, but I always found them.
10. If you are not yelling at your kids, you are not spending enough time with them.
11. I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford, then I want to move in with them.
12. There is no such thing as fun for the whole family.
13. When your children are teenagers, it is important to have a dog so that someone in the house is happy to see you.
14. Cats are smarter than dogs. You can’t get eight cats to pull a sled through snow.
15. Friends are God’s way of apologizing to us for our families.
16. Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.
17. If you want to know what God thinks of money, look at the people he gave it to.
18. People say money is not the key to happiness, but I have always figured if you have enough money, you can have a key made,
19. I like work; it fascinates me. I can sit and look at it for hours.
20. Doing nothing is very hard to do. You never know when you are finished.
